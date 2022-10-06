Tourist information boards for statues be installed in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Tourist information boards will be installed on the statues to be erected in Azerbaijan.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov told reporters on the fringes of the 8th Baku International Book Fair.

Tourist information boards will be installed on the existing statues as well.

The minister also clarified that the inscriptions on some statues are written in Cyrillic, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

"Our historical monuments are the cultural wealth of Azerbaijan and the legacy of our ancestors. The statues with inscriptions in the Cyrillic alphabet are monuments erected during the Soviet era," the minister said.

"We, as the Azerbaijani state, should take care of them, but not only the state, I think all citizens should own their heritage and cultural monuments. The statues with the Cyrillic alphabet were erected during the Soviet Union. There are still inscriptions written in the old alphabet. This is history. We must respect every history, every tradition. In fact, by keeping every tradition, we increase its value," he added.