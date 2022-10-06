Independent experts to select winners of Ashuq Alasgar sculpture competition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov has informed the participants in the 8th Baku International Book Fair about the sculpture competition, dedicated to Ashuq Alasgar, Azernews reports.

The competition for the creation of the ashuq's statue consisted of two stages.

Submitted projects will be considered by a commission of independent experts. Once the commission examines all the sketches, the names of the winners will be revealed to the public.

Ashug Alasgar (1821-1926) is one of the most famous Azerbaijani ashuqs of the XIX-XX centuries. He brilliantly composed ashuq poems and performed them in saz, a special musical instrument.

The themes of Ashuq Alasgar's poetry are varied. Social motives intensified over time in his creative activities.

The art of Azerbaijani ashuqs was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009. The lyrical poetry of the ashugs comprises dozens of forms and styles.