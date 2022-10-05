Culture minister talks about damage Armenian occupation caused to Azerbaijani culture

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with the representatives of leading media organizations and think tanks operating in Mexico as part of the UNESCO-MONDIACULT 2022 World Conference, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

During the meeting, the minister provided information on the damage caused to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage as a result of the Armenian occupation. Currently, restoration works are being carried out in the liberated territories.

Over 2,600 historical and cultural monuments, including 706 state-registered, were destroyed as a result of the almost three decades of the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Anar Karimov brought to the attention that mosques were destroyed and animals were kept in these places of worship, and many churches were vandalized as well.

He pointed out that the Azerbaijani government is committed to the restoration of cultural heritage in these areas, and is determined to restore all historical and cultural monuments that have been destroyed, regardless of their origin.

The minister told meeting participants about the traditions of tolerance formed in Azerbaijan over the centuries.

He stressed Azerbaijan's contribution to intercultural dialogue and highlighted the activities planned within the framework of the Baku Process and the global call "Peace4Culture".

Next, Anar Karimov met with the Serbian Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Stanko Blagojevic.

During the meeting, it was noted that relations between the countries are developing in a number of important directions.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of culture, including the deepening of ties between cultural institutions and the establishment of closer cooperation between museums.

They expressed their hope that the organization of mutual culture days in both countries will also contribute to this process.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Serbian are successfully cooperating within UNESCO, and issues such as mutual support are of great importance on this platform.

As part of the visit, a meeting was also held with the Deputy Minister in charge of cultural development and leaders of several agencies under the Mexican Culture Ministry Marina Nunez Bespalova.

Anar Karimov gave detailed information to the Mexican official about the damage caused to the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan as a result of the Armenian occupation and the restoration works carried out in the liberated territories.

He underlined that cultural exchanges will contribute to the strengthening of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico

Ms. Marina Nunez Bespalova said that Mexico has had extensive experience in the field of protection of cultural heritage and fighting against the illegal trade of cultural objects.

He stressed that Mexico can provide training and expert assistance to Azerbaijan in these areas. It was noted that the organization of Azerbaijani culture days in Mexico can play an important role in order to better introducing Azerbaijan in Mexico.

The UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development- MONDIACULT 2022 was held in Mexico.

The main goal of the conference is to shape a more robust and resilient cultural sector, fully anchored in the perspectives of sustainable development as well as promotion of solidarity, peace, and security, in line with the vision enshrined in the UN Secretary-General's report Our Common Agenda (September 2021), which refers to culture as a global public good, the good of us all.