Azerbaijani fashion designer among Top Influencers 2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer and first manufacturer of domestic perfumery, associate professor of the State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova has received the Annual Awards for Top Influencers 2022 in Paris, organized as part of the International Investment Congress, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The congress was held as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Fakhriya Khalafova addressed the section, entitled "Fashion Startup from Scratch: Instructions for Beginning Entrepreneurs. Fashion Phenomenon at the Crossroads of Art and Business".

The fashion designer stressed that the fashion industry has long taken its strong place in the business world, in which solid investments are being made.

"The fashion industry has been a very attractive area for many years. Young people are eager to create their own collections or seek to join fashion in other ways - through journalism and marketing, photography, and management. The opinion is that the fashion industry is simple and fun. In fact, fashion is a difficult segment that requires an entrepreneur to have excellent knowledge of the market, a wide network of contacts, as well as an understanding of the laws of the industry. The fashion industry is one of the most highly competitive markets, complex phenomena of modern culture, which allows not only to emphasize social status and satisfy aesthetic needs but also requires maximum actualization of the issues of formation and implementation of effective activities that correspond to fashion trends within the framework of world trends," said Fakhriya Khalafova.

She also provided insight into her experience in creating the first Azerbaijani perfume brand and the stages of its development. Having shared many years of experience, she drew the attention of the audience to the segment in which it is planned to develop the brand: shoes, clothes or accessories, or perfumes.

"You have to choose with your heart! Causing more inspiration and a desire to work, has more prospects to become a profitable enterprise. There should not be any business calculation or gradation in terms of complexity. It is extremely important to understand your audience and realize what is now fashionable and popular. And if you have inspiration, a great desire to realize yourself, and the strength to go towards your goal - feel free to try!", she added.

At the end of the meeting, the fashion designer expressed her gratitude to the executive director of the congress Anna Stukkert, inviting the organizers and participants of the project to hold the next event in the capital of Azerbaijan - Baku.