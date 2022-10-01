Shusha Talks: Vagif Mustafayev to shoot documentary about national composer

By Azernews

Film director, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev has announced a new documentary about Azerbaijan's prominent composer Fikrat Amirov, Azernews reports.

Vagif Mustafayev said that at the panel discussions within the Shusha Talks project, initiated by the Culture Ministry, to revive the art in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Mustafayev noted that Fikrat Amirov's father was a tar player and composer Mashadi Jamil Amirov, who hailed from Shusha, so part of the filming took place there.

Fikrat Amirov is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera Sevil, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams Shur and Kurd Ovshari are unprecedented in the history of world music.

The composer successfully synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

Another meeting within the project was held at the International Mugham Center, under the theme "Screen works dedicated to our historical victory and our cultural capital Shusha".

Representatives of the film industry, well-known film critics, directors, actors, and bloggers took part in the event.