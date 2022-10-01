Shusha Talks: Film directors discuss patriotic films shot in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another meeting has been organized at the International Mugham Center within the Shusha Talks project, Azernews reports.

The head of the Culture Ministry's Media and Communication Department, Maryam Gafarzada, informed the meeting about the Shusha Talks project.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the project aimed to revive the art in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The meeting under the theme "Screen works dedicated to our historical victory and our cultural capital Shusha" was attended by representatives of the film industry, well-known film critics, directors, actors, bloggers, etc.

Head of the Culture Ministry's Audiovisual and Interactive Media Department Rufat Aliyev spoke about the films and projects made by the ministry.

Around 74 films were produced with the support of the ministry in two years. Thirty of them are full-length films. Ten films from the "Unseen Heroes" series of documentaries were shot as well.

Currently, the shooting of the film from this series continues. At the same time, Bozdag Film studio (Turkiye) will shoot an 8-part feature series, called "Karabakh Patriotic War".

Rufat Aliyev also noted a documentary Fulya, co-produced by Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The film tells about CNN-Turk TV military reporter, Fulya Ozturk, and cameraman Xalil Kahraman, who played a major role in conveying the truth about the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War to the world.

Film director, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev shared his memories about shooting the film Scream when the First Karabakh War was going on.

After the 44-day Patriotic War, suggestions were made on social networks to film its second part. People want to see a sequel to the film.

They asked why Vagif Mustafayev is not shooting the second part. As the offers increased, the Culture Ministry asked the film director to make a sequel to the film under the name The life seems to be beautiful.

Javidan Sharifov, who directed the documentary Shusha, you are free! spoke about the filming process.

"When we went to Shusha, our goal was not to shoot a film but to get archival materials, to film the ruins after the war. After viewing the footage, the management commissioned the film, a joint production of Baku Media Center and Salnamefilm studio with the support of the Culture Ministry. The documentary was shot on the eve of Victory Day. Interesting details of the Shusha operation, one of the most important battles of the Second Karabakh War, were presented to viewers for the first time in this film. The film includes interviews of soldiers and officers, who carried out the Shusha operation, as well as exclusive shots, taken during the operation," said Sharifov.

Honored Art worker Jamil Guliyev informed the audience about the films shot in Karabakh.

"In the history of Azerbaijani cinema, Samad Mardanov was the only film director armed with great skills to bring inner feelings to the screen. He made a short film about the life of nomads in Karabakh. Unfortunately, that film has not reached to this day. Director Abdul Hasanov made several films related to Karabakh, and director Huseyin Seyidzada shot the film Koroglu in Askaran Castle. These film directors are people, who made great contributions to Azerbaijani cinema," said Guliyev.