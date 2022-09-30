Fantastic oriental electronic music sounds in Paris

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Fantastic oriental electronic music sounds in France as Azerbaijani musicians have rocked the crowd at Baiser Sal jazz club in Paris, Azernews reports.

Famous pianist Etibar Asadali and wind instrumentalist Alafsar Rahimov performed in Francois Constantin's music band which consists of Ranto Aniavo Rakotomalala (guitar) and Tilo Bertolo (drums).

The concert program included Azerbaijani folk songs that were greeted with a storm of applause. French listeners were fascinated by oriental electronic music sounds.

Etibar Asadli is the author of 11 plays for piano, theme and variation, sonata, for violin and piano 2 preludes, 3 plays for flute and flute, 2 preludes for violin, 1 romance and for the great symphonic orchestra 1 symphonic overture.

From 2008 to 2013, he successfully performed at multiple festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival and the festival dedicated to Kovkab Safaraliyeva.

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling everyone with his own music pieces.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as part of the Rast group at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland. In October though, he performed a solo concert at the International Baku Jazz Festival.

Furthermore, the musician performed an ethnic-jazz concert in Paris alongside with tar musician Shahriyar Imanov within Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

Alafsar Rahimov is a talented wind instrumentalist who performed in a number of concerts worldwide.

Rahimov likes to experiment with different music styles, especially jazz and folk music. His music pieces are mainly jazz and mugham improvisations.

Between 2007-2015, he was a member of Natiq rhythm group, headed by the internationally renowned musician Natig Shirinov.

The musician even composed music pieces performed at Eurovision 2012 in Baku.

His musical composition Pearls sounded at the opening ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games 2017.