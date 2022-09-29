Vienna plays host to exhibition dedicated to Karabakh

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Culture Center in Vienna, Austria, has opened an exhibition "My Heart is in Karabakh" to mark Remembrance Day, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The exhibition was organized jointly by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, Azerbaijan Culture Center in Austria, and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Head of the Azerbaijan Culture Center Leyla Gasimova informed those present about the exhibition. She noted that the Culture Center always supports young talents.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli stressed that the exhibition " is dedicated to two important events- Remembrance Day celebrated annually on September 27, and the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador informed the guests about the history of Shusha city, which turns 270. The city is considered the cradle of the Azerbaijani culture.

He stressed that Shusha, which is called the "Conservatory of the Caucasus", is regaining its historical and cultural appearance. The city of Shusha has been declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023.

Head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov said that the main goal of his organization is to popularize Azerbaijan's cultural values ?? throughout the world. He noted that Arts Council has prepared various cultural projects within the Year of Shusha.

The exhibition displayed 19 artworks by young artists, aged 8 to 15, who are students of the Art School operating under the Arts Council Azerbaijan. In their artworks, the artists expressed a deep love for Azerbaijan.

"The artworks have been created within several months. In their paintings, young artists reflected the extraordinary beauty of nature and the ancient history of the city of Shusha, the sights, and cultural and historical monuments of Karabakh. The exhibition "My Heart is in Karabakh" was shown for the first time as part of a solo concert by pianist Saida Tagizada, entitled "Music of Karabakh Colors", held at the State Philharmonic. The exhibition was also presented in Berlin and Vienna. The exhibition will also be shown in other European countries," said Art School director Sona Guliyeva.

At the event, well-known pianist, and laureate of international competitions Saida Tagizada performed patriotic music pieces by Azerbaijani composers dedicated to Karabakh.

Along with the works of Gara Garayev and Fikrat Amirov, Ramin Guliyev's ballad, dedicated to the memory of martyrs, Pika Axundova's composition "Hello, Shusha!", and Sevda Mammadli's "The Ballad of Lachin" were performed at the concert.

The music pieces were met with special interest among the audience.