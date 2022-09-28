DokuBaku. Country's first independent documentary film festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 6th edition of the DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Since 2017, the film festival presents some of the best documentaries under the leadership of Imam Hasanov.

Known as the country's first independent and international documentary film festival, DokuBaku aims to showcase documentaries from around the world.

The festival also intends to find new names and support local documentary filmmakers.

DokuBaku 2022 was also full of bright and interesting events, which cinema lovers liked very much.

Around 65 documentaries from 33 countries were screened as part of the festival devoted to the theme "Revolution Against Evolution" (Re?MC2VOLUTiON/OFF).

This year's program contained films made by both aspiring and experienced directors.

Most of the presented films were devoted to the search for a human in the modern world and the choice of his way - revolutionary or evolutionary.

The human race no longer relies on evolution. Today people are more concerned with science, which counterbalances the natural development of species.

The speed of life is increasing day by day and slowing it down seems impossible.

Our existence on Earth stands for no patience – rush, urgency, and promptness have become our reality. Another problem of today’s society is a lack of energy. In a daily whirlpool of events, people get fewer and fewer sources to fill the shortage of inner spiritual strength. Sleep and medication do not help. Some turn to nature and meditation to replenish their body and soul with power. However, we all can be late to the next dawn, if humanity does not reconsider its attitude toward time and resources.

For its sixth edition, DokuBaku arranged the retrospective of four films by Kazakh filmmaker Sergei Dvortsevoy, whose feature film Tulpan, was Kazakhstan's Academy Awards official submission to Foreign Language Film category.

The festival winners were selected by an international and local jury.

The film Hey, Gunesh directed by Marita Tevzadze and Ana Jegnaradze (Georgia) took first place in the Best International Short Film category.

Matlab Mukhtarov's film 12/35 was named Best Azerbaijani Short Film, while Amil Amal's film "A home on the volcano'' was awarded a special jury prize.

Rishi Chandna's Party Poster (India) and Sarah Bahramjahan's Childfree (Iran) were also awarded with special prizes.

The Azerbaijani film Looking for a Hero by Ilkin Yusif and the French film A Thousand Fires by Saeed Taji Farouky was selected the best feature films in the No-Main Competition.

The film Crotch stories by Myleine Guiard- Schmid (Belgium) was announced as the best short film in the No-Main Competition.

The Special Jury Prize was awarded to the film Mamody, the last baobab digger by Cyrille Cornu (France).

The Balcony movie by Polish director Pawel Lozinski was named Best Feature Film.

The festival's special jury prize went to the Gods of Mexico by Helmut Dosantos and Alis by Nicolas van Hemelrik and Claire Weisskopf.

Special iCyborg prizes were also presented to the masters of Azerbaijani and international filmmaking for special merits in cinematography. Among them were Sergey Dvortsevoy, Pawel Lozinski, Reza Deghati and Jeyhun Mirzoyev.

Alakbar Huseynov, who is better known by his stage name Alakbar Ami (Uncle Alakbar), was also awarded the iHuman for his contribution to the development of theatrical art for children.

The sponsors of the festival were Free Art Pro, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and the Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers.