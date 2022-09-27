Culture Minister to address MONDIACULT 2022 World Conference [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will be represented at UNESCO-MONDIACULT 2022 World Conference on September 28-30, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

A delegation headed by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov will take part in the event.

During the conference, Anar Karimov is expected to give a speech on heritage and cultural diversity in a time of crisis. The minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development- MONDIACULT 2022 will be convened by UNESCO forty years after the first Mondiacult World Conference on Cultural Policies, held in Mexico City (Mexico) in 1982, and 24 years after the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies for Development held in Stockholm (Sweden) in 1998.

As we have entered the last Decade of Action for the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, agreed upon by the international community as a common aspirational roadmap, UNESCO invites its Member States and the international community to embark jointly on a continuous reflection on cultural policies to tackle global challenges and outline immediate and future priorities.

The main goal of the conference is to shape a more robust and resilient cultural sector, fully anchored in the perspectives of sustainable development as well as promotion of solidarity, peace, and security, in line with the vision enshrined in the UN Secretary-General's report Our Common Agenda (September 2021), which refers to culture as a global public good, the good of us all.



