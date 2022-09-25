Three musical groups put under control of Culture Ministry

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) has transferred three musical groups to the subordination of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

This decision was taken as part of the structural reforms being carried out at AzTV in accordance with new and international practices.

According to the decision, the Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir Chapel, and the Niyazi Symphony Orchestra will henceforth function under the Culture Ministry.

In this regard, a meeting was held between AzTV chairman Rovshan Mammadov and the First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev with members of musical groups.

The main purpose of this decision is to make the work of musical bands more productive and expand their creative possibilities.

The activities of these music teams under the ministry will create a more effective environment in terms of improving their professionalism and career.

However, AzTV will continue to work with the above teams on a fee basis when organizing concert programs by contacting the ministry.

Productive and close cooperation has been established between the Culture Ministry and AzTV. This step will make the activities of employees even more productive and further strengthen the partnership between the two institutions.

However, other teams will continue their activities under the Azerbaijani Television and Radio Broadcasting company.



