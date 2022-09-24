Azerbaijani culture minister inspects cultural institutions in Goychay

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has visited a number of cultural institutions in Goycay, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The main purpose of the visit is to improve the Culture Ministry's activities, and management system by increasing the efficiency of the work in the cultural institutions.

Anar Karimov got acquainted with the activities of a number of historical monuments and cultural institutions, where he was informed about the material and technical capabilities of the institutions, their current state, and their activities.

In Bigir village, he paid tribute to the soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army, who died in the fight against the Bolshevik-Dashnak units that committed massacres in Azerbaijan in 1918.

The minister also visited the Goycay Museum of Local Lore, the Bigir Rural House of Folklore, and the village library.

At the Arif Mammadov Children's Music School, the minister was reported that 94 educators are engaged in educating 377 students.

Alim Ibrahimov, a music teacher at the musical school became a martyr in the battles near the village of Sugovushan in Tartar District during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Furthermore, Anar Karimov was informed about the activities of Rasul Rza Cultural Center and the Goychay Central Library. Nine cultural houses and 17 village clubs operate under the center.

As part of the visit, Anar Karimov visited the Alley of Martyrs in Goychay and honored the memory of the martyrs, who gave their lives for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity.

The minister got acquainted with the local architectural monument including the underground bath, and the Eternal Writers Monumental Complex. The monument was created in 2018 to perpetuate the memory of Azerbaijani poets and writers.

Anar Karimov also visited the mosque, built in 1903, and the Rasul Rza House Museum, the fund of which contains 1,085 exhibits, 449 of which are included in the permanent exhibition.

The minister got acquainted with the collection of Heydar Aliyev Center in Goychay.

The museum collection includes photographs and exhibits reflecting various periods of the life and work of the great national leader Hey Aliyev. The minister was informed about the activities of the institution.

Anar Karimov also held a meeting with cultural figures of Agdash, Ujar, Zardab and Goychay districts.