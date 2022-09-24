Grammy-winning jazz band to perform in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Grammy-winning jazz fusion band Yellow Jackets will give a concert in Baku, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place at the State Academic Musical Theater on October 31.

The jazz concert is another event organized by Premier Ltd within the Jazz Star project.

Since 2005, the project has been introducing music lovers to original musicians and their unique pieces of work.

Over its 40-year-long history, Yellow Jackets recorded 25 albums, received 17 nominations for Grammys, won two, played countless and sold-out tours, and received worldwide critical and commercial success.

In 1977, Robben Ford assembled a group of veteran session musicians to record his album "The Inside Story".

Together they recorded their first album in 1980. However, soon after this record, Ford decided to go in another musical direction and moved away from his musicians. While Robben's popularity has decreased over the years, a group already known as Yellow Jackets flourished. So the modern Yellow Jackets, one of the most influential and favorite jazz groups, formed.

Over time, the Yellow Jackets underwent numerous changes in their compositions. But the unusually high quality of musical skills remained unchanged, which is not a surprise for those who know and appreciate the group and their work.

The accidentally chosen name for a long time entrenched in the band and brought her good luck and well-deserved popularity worldwide.

Yellow Jackets arrives in Baku in its current composition, which includes: Russell Ferrante - keyboards, synthesizers (1981 - present), Bob Mintszer - saxophone, bass cradle, EWI (1991 - present), William Kennedy-drums, percussion (1987-1999, 2010-present), Deine Alderson - BAS (2015 - present).

Tickets can be purchased at all the box offices in Baku and iTicket.az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.