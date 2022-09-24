Scientific lecture read in Baku within Uzeyir Hajibayli Music Festival

By Laman Ismayilova

A scientific lecture has been organized at the House-Museum of Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich within the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival being held in Baku on September 18-26, Azernews reports.

Senior scientific worker of the museum Sabina Gurbanova and the scientific worker Rahima Hasanova gave a scientific lecture, called "My dear friend Uzeyir" to the Tofig Guliyev and Bulbul Secondary Musical School students.

The lecture discussed friendship and creative relations between Uzeyir Hajibayli and Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich.

A video clip of rare exhibits and footage from the concert conducted by Mstislav Rostropovich to Koroglu overture was demonstrated.

Only scientific and theoretical conferences, master classes, and academic music events have remained in the festival's program amid the death of Azerbaijani servicemen, who became martyrs while preventing another Armenian provocation on September 13.