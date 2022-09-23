Theater of Young Spectators to show mono act play

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Theater of Young Spectators will present a mono-act play Punishment on September 30, Azernews reports.

The play is based on the work of the same name by playwright Tamara Valiyeva.

The fate of both a happy and unhappy woman, a series of images in the face of the actress - all this comes to life before the eyes of the audience.

In the story, a married woman falls in love with another man, which ultimately leads to tragedy. The heroine's husband, learning about this, deprives her of children. When her beloved one also leaves her, she is left with nothing. Not finding any other way, she decides to commit suicide.

The main role in the psychological drama will be played by the Honored artist Kamala Huseynova.

Honored art worker Mehriban Alakbarzada (director), Elshan Sarxanoglu (production designer), Agasalim Feyzullayev (music composer), and Isa Asadov (stunt man) have been involved in the work on the play production.

The mono play has been previously staged at the 6th Tuganliq International Theater Festival of Turkic-speaking peoples, traditionally held in Ufa, Bashkortostan.

Actress Kamala Huseynova was awarded a special diploma from the Ministry of Culture of Bashkortostan for her brilliant performance at the festival.