Hungarian orchestra stuns audience under baton of national conductor

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Szolnok Symphony Orchestra has performed spectacular concerts under the baton of Azerbaijani conductor Yalchin Adigozalov, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The maestro was invited to open the concert season of one of the oldest Hungarian orchestras.

Under his baton, Szolnok Symphony Orchestra gave three concerts in Vienna and Budapest.

The program consisted of musical pieces of Vienna classics, including Ludwig van Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra, Bela Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances, and others.

The concert soloists Dumitru Pocitari (Israel), Roberta Pandolfi (Italy), and Dahe Kim (South Korea) could impress the audience with brilliant performances.

Over 1,000 spectators applauded the musicians at Vienna's MuTh and Budapest's Liszt Academy concert halls.

Yalchin Adigozalov will conduct a rich concert program within the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

Symphonic mughams Rast and Kurd Ovshari, Akshin Alizada's Symphony No. 4 will sound at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

For opera lovers, the maestro will conduct Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci on September 30.

Pagliacci or Clowns is an Italian opera in a prologue and two acts, with music and libretto by Ruggero Leoncavallo.

The opera premiered at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan on 21 May 1892.