Tahmina Rafaella's film to be screened at int'l festivals

Tahmina Rafaella's film Banu will be screened at two prestigious events - the FilmFest Hamburg Festival and the Asia-Pacific Film Awards, Azernews reports.

Accused of being an unfit mother by her influential husband, Banu fights for the custody of her son amid the chaos of the final days of the Second Karabakh War. She has four days to find a single voice to speak on her behalf.

Banu was previously shown at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

The film cast includes Tahmina Rafaella, Malak Abbaszada, Zaur Shafiyev, Jafar Hasan, Kabira Hashimli, and Emin Askarov.

FilmFest Hamburg Festival is an international film festival in Hamburg, the third-largest of its kind in Germany (after Berlin and Munich).

The range of the program stretches from art house films to innovative mainstream cinema, presenting the first feature films of young unknown directors together with films by internationally established directors.

FilmFest Hamburg Festival will run from September 29 to October 8 in Hamburg.

The Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) is an international cultural initiative overseen by the Asia Pacific Screen Academy and headquartered in Australia.

The festival honors and promotes the movies, actors, directors, and cultures of the Asia Pacific area to a worldwide audience. This year Asia-Pacific Film Awards event is scheduled for November 9-13.