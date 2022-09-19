Serbian traditional costumes on display in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Bright and colorful, traditional costumes are a significant part of the Serbian culture.

With elegance and ease, they can come in a variety of shapes and a stunning number of colors

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has demonstrated 64 stunning traditional costumes from the collection of the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade, Azernews reports.

National Carpet Museum has long been cooperating with the Serbian museum.

Since 2016, many joint projects have been implemented within this partnership.

The exhibition Dress to Impress: Exhibition of the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade is another project aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, the Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum, and the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade with the support of the Serbian Embassy in Azerbaijan to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Serbian traditional costumes

The exhibition draws attention to traditional costumes related to the XIX-XX centuries worn on the Balkan Peninsula and the Pannonian Basin and reflects the cultural heritage of the Serbian people and their past lifestyle.

The rich artistic design and colorful floral patterns of the exhibits mainly consisting of the vests and jackets symbolize the developed agriculture and fertile land of the middle Danube.

The garments characterize decorous urban and rural daily and festive clothes designed with harmonious patterns, colors, cut, and shape.

Eye-catching traditional costumes could not go unnoticed and to snatched the hearts of the viewers.

At the same time, the Carpet Museum visitors have organized workshops on Serbian traditional embroideries for adults and children that that will appeal to many art lovers. These include coloring schemes for embroidery, embroidery with a gaitan (cord) on felt, and cross-stitch.