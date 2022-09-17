Carpet Museum to showcase traditional costumes of Balkan Peninsula nations

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Carpet Museum is pleased to announce the opening of the Dress to Impress: Exhibition of the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade on September 17, Azernews reports via the museum.

The event is timed to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The exhibition will display 64 traditional costumes from the collection of the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade.

These costumes represent the XIX-XX centuries of women and men's clothing used on the Balkan Peninsula and the Pannonian Basin and reflect the cultural heritage of the Serbian people and their past lifestyle.

The rich artistic design and colorful floral patterns of the exhibits mainly consisting of the vests and jackets symbolize the developed agriculture and fertile land of the middle Danube.

The garments characterize decorous urban and rural daily and festive clothes designed with harmonious patterns, colors, cut, and shape.

In addition, the museum will organize workshops on Serbian traditional embroideries for adults and children. These include coloring schemes for embroidery, embroidery with a gaitan (cord) on felt, and cross-stitch.

The exhibition is co-organized by the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, the Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum, and the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade with the support of the Serbian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Recall that Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade have implemented a number of projects and exhibitions since 2016.

The exhibition will run until October 16.