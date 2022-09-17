Tashkent International Film Festival kicks off

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 14th Silk Road Pearl Tashkent International Film Festival started in the pavilion of the Uzbek Film Cinema Concern within the days of the cinema of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, Azernews reports.

More than 300 cinematographers, directors, well-known artists, and experts in the field of cinema from 35 countries arrived in Tashkent to join the festival.

Azerbaijani delegation includes director of AzerbaijanFilm studio Nazim Huseynov, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev, director and film critic Ayaz Salayev, directors and producers Oleg Safaraliyev, Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najaf, People's Artists Gulyanag Mammadova, Gulyaz Mammadova.

Ayaz Salayev's Land and Ilgar Najaf's Sugra and her Sons films will be screened within Days of Azerbaijani Cinema as part of the festival.

A message from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was read out at the opening ceremony, Azernews reports, citing Uzbekistan.travel.

The message was read out by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Tourism and Sports Aziz Abdukhakimov.

"Today, in the context of globalization, the role and importance of cinema as the most popular and effective art form in bringing together different peoples and cultures, promoting the ideas of peace, friendship and humanism are increasing, and the New Uzbekistan is striving to develop fruitful cooperation with the countries of the near and far abroad in all other spheres, including in the field of culture.

"A great practical step in this direction is the revival of the Tashkent International Film Festival, which has more than 50 years of history and traditions, under the new name Pearl of the Silk Road and its holding under the motto “In the name of peace, enlightenment, and progress," the message reads.

The 14th Silk Road Pearl Tashkent International Film Festival will last until October 3.

Furthermore, the festival's star guests visited the new Uzbekfilm studio, toured the cinema, and met with young Uzbek cinematographers.

The festival's program includes 150 feature films, documentaries, and short films, most of which are winners of other international film competitions.

Over 20 events related to film production, education, and film screenings are organized within the 14th Silk Road Pearl Tashkent International Film Festival.