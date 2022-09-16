Latvian scientific community discusses Nizami's legacy

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

An international symposium on Nizami Ganjavi's legacy has been held in Latvia, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan National Library.

Diplomatic corps, scientific and cultural figures, representatives of the state institutions, and students took part in the symposium co-organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Latvia as well as the National Libraries of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Latvia Elnur Sultanov noted the importance attached by the Azerbaijani state to the study and promotion of Nizami's legacy, a genius Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

The ambassador spoke about miniature art which became well-known thanks to the works of the XII century poet.

In 2020, the art of miniature practiced by Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, and Uzbekistan was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Speaking about of Latvian-Azerbaijani ties, Elnur Sultanov provided insight into cultural partnership and future projects.

The ambassador underlined that Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a major international platform promoting the poet's legacy.

He emphasized that the former Latvian Presidents Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Valdis Zatlers, and Raymonds Veyonis actively participated in the activities of the center and made valuable contributions.

Executive director of the Latvian National Library Dzintra Mukane spoke about the cooperation of the library with Azerbaijan, including the Azerbaijani embassy.

He expressed his gratitude for the books donated to the library by the embassy last year.

Dzintra Mukane expressed his interest in the promotion of Nizami Ganjavi's poetry and expressed his hope that the poet's works will be translated into Latvian.

Adiba Ismayilova, deputy director of the Library-Information Service and International Relations Department at the Azerbaijani National Library, made a presentation on Nizami Ganjavi's heritage.

She gave detailed information about the manuscripts of the genius poet kept in world libraries and spoke about work done by the National Library to protect and promote the poet's heritage. She also touched upon the manuscripts of the great thinker.

Kaspars Klavins, professor in the Department of Asian Studies at the University of Latvia, stressed the role of Nizami Ganjavi in??the development of science and philosophy.

Valuing him as an encyclopedic personality, the professor spoke about sciences the poet was familiar with.

Doctor of Philosophy in Political Sciences Nigar Sultanova spoke about the intricacies of the philological translation of Nizami's poems, and the researchers of the University of Latvia.

Researchers at the University of Latvia Madina Mustafayeva and Inese Davidson spoke about the work of the genius poet and his role in the Eastern renaissance.

Lativan student Daniels Pavlovics recited a part of Seven Beauties poem.

A video recording of the romance Sevgili Canan performed by Azerbaijan's genius opera singer Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul) was sounded at the meeting.

The symposium was followed by an exhibition of miniatures based on Nizami's works.

Books published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on Nizami Ganjavi were also presented as part of the event.

Elnur Sultanov presented books about Nizami Ganjavi to the students of Latvian University.