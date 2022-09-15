Heydar Aliyev Center postpones cultural events

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center has postponed all mass cultural events amid the deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen, Azernews reports.

The center informed the public that the Art Festival, scheduled for September 17-18, was postponed as well.

The Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13.

At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 50 military losses and military infrastructure was damaged as well.