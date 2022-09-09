Azerbaijani honored art worker talks on participation in Venice Film Festival

By Trend

Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova told Trend Life from Italy about participating in the Venice International Film Festival as a special guest.

The Venice Film Festival - one of the most prestigious international film screenings – it's being held for the 79th time, from August 31 to September 10, 2022. It's the oldest international film festival, established in 1932. The main prize is the 'Golden Lion'. According to the results of the work of all sections of the festival, the Luigi De Laurentiis, award for a Debut Film, is also being presented.

"The Venice International Film Festival is one of the main events of the cinematic world, taking place in late August - early September in Venice. Within ten to eleven days, the latest novelties are presented to the jury and the public — full-length and short films, author's tapes and documentaries. To become the owner of the 'Golden Lion' - the main prize of the Venice Biennale - for a director is equivalent to an impeccable reputation and a pass into a happy professional life. Well, the public is rushing to the festival with interest to see the latest films, take a walk around the Movie Village and at the same time enjoy the beauty of the city's canals," said Fakhriya Khalafova.

Direct participation in bright events in the atmosphere of high art and celebration made a lasting impression on Fakhriya Khalafova. Naturally, for the famous Azerbaijani designer, the outfits of the stars also go to center stage.

"All the celebrities arrive on the elegant wooden boats to the blooming Lido Island. 5-8 films are watched daily, which will then be talked about all year around the world. And, of course, a bright red carpet as a collection of works of the latest evening trends. Celebrities demonstrated original outfits to the delight of the public and photographers. In matters of fashion, the Venice Festival is similar to Cannes: stars and their stylists also gather here with suitcases loaded with evening dresses. The Venice Festival filled with excess prefers restraint. The key word is elegance. By the way, if the 'Golden Lion' was awarded not only for the best film of the film festival but also for the best dress, this year the president of the jury, the winner of three of the most prestigious film festivals in the world - Cannes, Berlin and Venice, the winner of the Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA American actress and writer Julianne Moore," she said.

As part of her visit, Khalafova visited the city hall and met up with Ermelinda Damiano President of Venice's Municipal Council. She also visited of Museum of the History of Fabrics and Costumes and Perfume Museum, that are located in Palazzo Mocenogo, a complex of four adjacent palaces of the XVI-XVII centuries, and the Azerbaijani Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, in the old Procuratie Vecchie building on the central St. Mark's Square. The beauty of the ancient Italian city also caused admiration

Venice is one of the most famous cities in Italy and the center of the Veneto region of the same name, located in the northeastern part of the Adriatic Sea. It is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, being one of the most unique and romantic places on the planet. This is a stunning and fabulous city, the historical center of which is built on 118 islands of the Venetian Lagoon and is an incredible combination of a maze of canal streets and hundreds of bridges with the elegant architecture of luxurious palaces. Venice is a city that has hardly changed in the last six centuries. Boats are still the main means of transportation here, and traditional gondolas still float along the canals. Venice is a city with a special atmosphere and history. Here you can take a walk on traditional gondola boats and listen to the songs of gondoliers, walk around San Marco, see the Doge's Palace, the Rialto Bridge and the bright houses of Burano. The world of beautiful and high art has been embodied these days in this Italian city," Fakhriya Khalafova added.

The visit was organized by the head of Kuzmenko pr&events Oksana Kuzmenko.