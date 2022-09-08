Renowned photographer eye-witnesses destroyed & looted by Armenians cemeteries in Lachin [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Armenia has looted and desecrated over 900 Azerbaijani cemeteries across Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has recently traveled to Lachin District, which saw the de-occupation at the end of August, and filmed the state of cemeteries destroyed by Armenians there.

Commenting on the inhumane approach and destruction of the cemeteries, the photographer noted that the whole cemetery was burnt down, the graves were dug out and bones were thrown away by Armenians.

“Most of the old Azerbaijani houses were destroyed. Now I’m at the Azerbaijani cemetery. The whole cemetery was burned before they (Armenians) left. They have excavated and taken out the stones. They have dug inside the graves, taking out the bones. This is another gravestone here, totally destroyed. This is what they did. They burned it just before leaving. They burned the whole cemetery. They have also burned forests and buildings. This is an example of what they have done to all the Azerbaijani cemeteries of Karabakh,” Deghati said.

Recently, the U.S. State Department's annual report "Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Armenia" has emphasized that dozens of Azerbaijani cemeteries have been destroyed in Fuzuli, Aghdam, Zangilan, Kalbajar, and Jabrayil districts by Armenian separatists, while the Armenian ones remained untouched.

The document stressed that the facts of the destroyed Azerbaijani cemeteries are confirmed by thousands of photographs taken by foreign photojournalists.

"Foreign observers visiting Aghdam photographed empty graves excavated at the cemetery. The pictures show a broken tombstone, some mutilated portraits on other tombstones, gravestones broken with hammers or other similar objects," the report stated.

The document added that the graves were dug up in search of gold teeth, and the remains were scattered throughout the cemeteries.

During Armenia's three-decade occupation, some 900 cemeteries with over a million graves were decimated. Azerbaijani gravestones were even used to build stairs to Armenian homes. Car plates of killed and displaced Azerbaijanis were used to decorate public restrooms. Overall, during 30 years of occupation 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 700 historical monuments, and 22 museums with 100,000 exhibits were looted and destroyed by Armenia. Armenia looted and erased more heritage than ISIS terrorists did in Iraq and Syria. It is the worst cultural genocide of the 21st century.

To erase all traces of Azerbaijani culture and history Armenia systematically destroyed cultural and historical monuments. Out of 67 mosques, 65 were desecrated and destroyed. Many mosques were turned into pigsties and cowsheds like the Juma Mosque of Agdam (1870), Zangilan Mosque (17th century) and Marmar Mosque (18th century) in Gubadli.

Azerbaijan and Armenia went into the second Karabakh war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

Speaking at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that all cities and villages, including cultural and religious heritage sites of Azerbaijan, have been totally wiped out by Armenia during the occupation.

“In total disrespect and hatred to all Muslims, Armenia has destroyed and desecrated our mosques, including by using them as stables for pigs and cows. 65 out of 67 mosques situated in the formerly occupied territories have been totally destroyed and the two remaining have been seriously damaged. Likewise, the graveyards have been vandalized,” the Azerbaijani president added.