Mugham Suite to be premiered in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Mugham Suite for piano, tar, and string orchestra will be premiered at the 20th Asia-Siberia-Europe Festival of Chamber-Orchestral Music, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The music piece is composed by Azerbaijani pianist Riad Mammadov and its world premiere will take place at Krasnoyarsk Philharmonic on September 10.

The musician will share the same stage with Honored Artist Aliaga Sadiyev (tar).

Meanwhile, Riad Mammadov's solo concert is scheduled for September 9.

The concert will feature music pieces by Frederic Chopin, and Alexander Scriabin as well as improvisations to jazz standards.

Asia-Siberia-Europe Festival of Chamber-Orchestral Music is a cultural project where Siberian musicians annually take the stage with the best performers from Russia and foreign countries. The festival has been held in Krasnoyarsk since 2001.

The festival is held in Krasnoyarsk from September 3 to 13.