Baku Jazz Festival promises unforgettable program

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Jazz Festival promises to be the brightest and largest holiday this autumn, Azernews reports.

The music festival - the 17th in a row - will take place in Baku on September 23-30.

The program of the 17th Baku Jazz Festival speaks for itself.

The musical event will bring together incredible jazz musicians from fourteen countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Hungary, Switzerland, Norway, Israel, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina.

The list of musicians includes talented vocalists, harmonica and trumpet performers, saxophonists, and virtuoso pianists.

The Baku Jazz Festival features bright and interesting events that determine the scale of the festival and its high status.

So, this year, along with concerts, Baku residents and guests of the city have a chance to attend the opening ceremony to be held on September 23 in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The festival's program also includes a Dancing Jazz art exhibition at QGallery, and a film screening at YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Moreover, the festival's guests can also take a ride on the City Jazz Tour bus with live music.

The Baku Jazz Festival 2022 is aimed mainly at young people. Thus, most of the concerts will be held in trendy clubs in Baku.

The festival will unfold at such venues in the capital as the Heydar Aliyev Center, the International Mugham Center, Enerji Club, Madrid Restobar, Port Wine and Grill, ADA University, YARAT, Jakonda, and QGallery.

Around 3-4 concerts a day will be held on nine stages of the city, and listeners will have a wide opportunity to choose the concerts of their tastes.

The Baku Jazz Festival offers completely different styles of jazz - from the incendiary Brazilian bossa nova to electronic music.

The most interesting part of the music festival is expected to start after the concerts: jam sessions with Azerbaijani musicians will be organized as part of the event.

The mandatory program annually includes the I am Jazzman contest for young vocalists. The competition jury will include musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and France.

The 17th Baku Jazz Festival will be also remembered for another interesting event- X.O. Jazz, dedicated to the theme of the resurgent vinyl record.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.