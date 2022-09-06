Russian pianist to give concert in Baku

By Azernews

Russian pianist and composer Evgeny Grinko will perform a concert in Baku, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 26.

Evgeny Grinko is best known for his video shot for his solo composition "Valse" which went viral on social networks.

His music sounds in many Russian and Turkish films.

Grinko used to play drums in punk rock bands during his youth years. He wrote his first composition at the age of 16.

The musician's growing interest in piano and classical music made him learn to play the piano.

Evgeny Grinko has performed numerous concerts in many countries and his wonderful music leaves no one indifferent.