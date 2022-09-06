Mugham Center displays stunning art works by young artists

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has showcased artworks, created within the project Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku, Azernews reports via Trend Life.

The international project was implemented to mark the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Some 16 young artists were selected by the jury from among the candidates submitted by the national commissions for UNESCO in foreign countries and were involved in the Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku projects.

The exhibition featured colorful paintings by young artists from different countries inspired by liberated Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

He noted that the project was launched by Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO in partnership with the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry and the National Commission of Andorra for UNESCO.

The main goal of the project is to create a showcase of artworks for guest artists and to promote the fundamental values embraced by UNESCO, including the sustainability of peace and the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expression.

In his speech, Anar Karimov touched upon Armenian vandalism on Azerbaijani territories.

Hundreds of historical and cultural sites were destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation.

After the liberation of historical lands, Azerbaijan started reconstruction work and mobilized all efforts to create lasting peace in the region.

The minister expressed his confidence that young artists witnessed warmth and hospitality in Azerbaijan.

UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diplomacy Hedva Ser said that she was impressed by pictures of the city of Shusha before and after the Karabakh war. She emphasized the importance of artworks created within the project.

Chairman of the Union of the Azerbaijan Artists, People's Artist Farhad Xalafov expressed gratitude for the implementation of Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku.

The project coordinator, Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova stressed the importance of the art project for young artists.

In conclusion, young artists received certificates for participation in Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku.

A catalog of paintings by young artists will also be made as part of the project.

Their artworks will be showcased in Azerbaijan and other countries.