BTS shares story of Azerbaijani woman fighting for inclusivity [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) has presented stories of change-makers within For Tomorrow - the Documentary project, Azernews reports citing fortomorrow.org.

The initiative was launched by Hyundai Motor Company and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to share concrete solutions to local problems.

The documentary tells the story of grassroots innovators striving to create a more sustainable future.

From a self-taught engineer who built a solar-powered car to a young woman with disabilities fighting for inclusivity, they are tackling sustainability issues on the ground and empowering their communities.

In the teaser, BTS members shared the story of a writer and disability rights activist from Azerbaijan.

Jamila Mammadli advises the city of Baku to create a more inclusive subway system.

Sharing her personal struggles, she is collaborating with local authorities and engineers to design an app for people with disabilities to get assistance on the metro.

The full documentary will be available on September 16.