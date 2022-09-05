YARAT to host Genafest Children Festival [VIDEO]

|
By Azernews
By Laman Ismayilova
YARAT Contemporary Art Space has announced a program of the Genafest Children Festival dedicated to the generation of alpha, Azernews reports.
The long-anticipated event will take place on September 10.
During the festival, children and their families will have the opportunity to participate in a series of workshops, panel discussions, installations, shows, and performances tailored to their interests.
YARAT Contemporary Art Space is pleased to present a detailed program:
YARAT Center
Workshop: Performer-robots (Ev.3) with AzeRobot (I floor, exhibition hall)
11:30-13:00
15:30-17:00
Age limit: 10-12
Robot TV: Cartoons with ENTESK (I floor, library)
12:00-12:40
16:00-16:40
No age limit
Workshop: Digital architecture with AzeRobot (I floor, library)
13:30-15:00
17:30-19:00
Age limit: 10-12
Panel discussion: "My digital success story" (II floor, exhibition hall)
Moderator: Aytaj Ganbarova
Speakers: Roman Abbasov (14 y.o.), Hazrat Habibov (13 y.o.) and Omar Sharifli (9 y.o.)
16:00-17:30
No age limit
Workshop: Inclusive dance with Nigar Sultanova (II floor, MFR)
11:30-13:00
Age limit: 10-12
Workshop: Digital composers with Azer Hajiaskerli (II floor, MFR)
13:30-15:00
Age limit: 8-12
Panel discussion with Pepper the Humanoid-Robot: "Digital world and its up-to-date possibilities" (II floor, MFR)
Moderators: Pepper and Rugiyya Salmanova
Speakers: Javid Guliyev (multimedia artist, founder of "Hypnotica" company) and Faig Aliyev (founder of "Duymeta" company)
15:30-17:00
Language: English (simultaneous translation to Azerbaijani)
Age restriction: 8+
Film screening: "Hugo" (II floor, MFR)
17:30-19:30
Language: Azerbaijani
No age limit
Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries
Workshop: Digital drawing with ENTESK (I floor, library)
11:30-18:30
Age restriction: 4+
No registration
"From brush to digital art" artwork discussion (I floor)
14:00-14:30
16:00-16:30
Age restriction: 8+
Journey to the virtual reality: Ujal Hagverdiyev's frescoes (II-floor)
11:00-20:00
No age limit
No registration
Workshop: Stop motion animation with Agamali Aliyev (II-floor)
11:30-13:30
Age limit: 8-12
Panel discussion: "Alpha: the generation of the future" (II floor)
Moderator: Aytaj Ganbarova
Speakers: Aysel Mirzoyeva (parent), Oktay Namazov (parent), Imamir Mirzoyeva ("AzeRobot Education" project manager) and Aydan Isgandarzada (child and adolescent psychiatrist)
14:00-15:30
Age restriction: 8+
Film screening: "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (II-floor)
16:00-17:30
Language: English
No age limit
Panel discussion: "Modern game industry" (II-floor)
Moderator: Aydan Davali
Speakers: Toghrul "Energizer" Gurbanov (gamer), Huseyn Nasirli (chief eSports referee of Azerbaijan eSports Federation), Hamid Hasanzada (director of the largest eSports arena in the Caucasus, representative of GLA), and Elmar Mustafazada (gamer, parent)
18:00-19:00
Age restriction: 8+
Near YARAT Centre (open air)
Mobile game: "Art Detective" (registration points)
11:00-20:00
Age limit: 8-12
Via QR-code
Workshop: Artist robots (Wedo 2.0) with AzeRobot (Tent A)
11:30-13:00
15:30-17:00
Age limit: 4-7
Workshop: Artist robots (Spike) with AzeRobot (Tent A)
13:30-15:00
17:30-19:00
Age limit: 8-12
Workshop: "Me and my robot" (Tent B)
11:30-18:30
Age restriction: 3+
No registration
Welcoming Pepper, the Humanoid-Robot! (YARAT Brandwall)
13:30-14:30
No age limit
No registration
Nigar Ibrahimbayli and "T?miz dünya" collective of the refuge for women and children: contemporary dance performance (festival stage)
12:00-12:30
No age limit
No registration
DanceAbility: inclusive dance performance (festival stage)
13:30-14:00
No age limit
No registration
Hypnotica: interactive multimedia show (festival stage)
14:30-18:00
No age limit
No registration
Avangard Chamber Orchestra and Cosplay Club: Back to the Future concert (festival stage)
19:00-19:30
No age limit
No registration
Debug and Azad Badalov: Digital sound" audio-visual performance (festival stage)
19:45-20:00
No age limit
No registration
Admission to the events is free For registration, please visit iTicket.
For more information, contact: 050 246 92 92
The project is supported by a number of partners including Baku Boulevard Administration, iTicket platform, AzeRobot, ASAN radio, Wonderland, Kinderland, "Avangard" Chamber Orchestra, Aquatic Water Sports Palace, ENTESK, and Cosplay Club.