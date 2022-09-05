YARAT to host Genafest Children Festival [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has announced a program of the Genafest Children Festival dedicated to the generation of alpha, Azernews reports.

The long-anticipated event will take place on September 10.

During the festival, children and their families will have the opportunity to participate in a series of workshops, panel discussions, installations, shows, and performances tailored to their interests.

YARAT Contemporary Art Space is pleased to present a detailed program:

YARAT Center

Workshop: Performer-robots (Ev.3) with AzeRobot (I floor, exhibition hall)

11:30-13:00

15:30-17:00

Age limit: 10-12

Robot TV: Cartoons with ENTESK (I floor, library)

12:00-12:40

16:00-16:40

No age limit

Workshop: Digital architecture with AzeRobot (I floor, library)

13:30-15:00

17:30-19:00

Age limit: 10-12

Panel discussion: "My digital success story" (II floor, exhibition hall)

Moderator: Aytaj Ganbarova

Speakers: Roman Abbasov (14 y.o.), Hazrat Habibov (13 y.o.) and Omar Sharifli (9 y.o.)

16:00-17:30

No age limit

Workshop: Inclusive dance with Nigar Sultanova (II floor, MFR)

11:30-13:00

Age limit: 10-12

Workshop: Digital composers with Azer Hajiaskerli (II floor, MFR)

13:30-15:00

Age limit: 8-12

Panel discussion with Pepper the Humanoid-Robot: "Digital world and its up-to-date possibilities" (II floor, MFR)

Moderators: Pepper and Rugiyya Salmanova

Speakers: Javid Guliyev (multimedia artist, founder of "Hypnotica" company) and Faig Aliyev (founder of "Duymeta" company)

15:30-17:00

Language: English (simultaneous translation to Azerbaijani)

Age restriction: 8+

Film screening: "Hugo" (II floor, MFR)

17:30-19:30

Language: Azerbaijani

No age limit

Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries

Workshop: Digital drawing with ENTESK (I floor, library)

11:30-18:30

Age restriction: 4+

No registration

"From brush to digital art" artwork discussion (I floor)

14:00-14:30

16:00-16:30

Age restriction: 8+

Journey to the virtual reality: Ujal Hagverdiyev's frescoes (II-floor)

11:00-20:00

No age limit

No registration

Workshop: Stop motion animation with Agamali Aliyev (II-floor)

11:30-13:30

Age limit: 8-12

Panel discussion: "Alpha: the generation of the future" (II floor)

Moderator: Aytaj Ganbarova

Speakers: Aysel Mirzoyeva (parent), Oktay Namazov (parent), Imamir Mirzoyeva ("AzeRobot Education" project manager) and Aydan Isgandarzada (child and adolescent psychiatrist)

14:00-15:30

Age restriction: 8+

Film screening: "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (II-floor)

16:00-17:30

Language: English

No age limit

Panel discussion: "Modern game industry" (II-floor)

Moderator: Aydan Davali

Speakers: Toghrul "Energizer" Gurbanov (gamer), Huseyn Nasirli (chief eSports referee of Azerbaijan eSports Federation), Hamid Hasanzada (director of the largest eSports arena in the Caucasus, representative of GLA), and Elmar Mustafazada (gamer, parent)

18:00-19:00

Age restriction: 8+

Near YARAT Centre (open air)

Mobile game: "Art Detective" (registration points)

11:00-20:00

Age limit: 8-12

Via QR-code

Workshop: Artist robots (Wedo 2.0) with AzeRobot (Tent A)

11:30-13:00

15:30-17:00

Age limit: 4-7

Workshop: Artist robots (Spike) with AzeRobot (Tent A)

13:30-15:00

17:30-19:00

Age limit: 8-12

Workshop: "Me and my robot" (Tent B)

11:30-18:30

Age restriction: 3+

No registration

Welcoming Pepper, the Humanoid-Robot! (YARAT Brandwall)

13:30-14:30

No age limit

No registration

Nigar Ibrahimbayli and "T?miz dünya" collective of the refuge for women and children: contemporary dance performance (festival stage)

12:00-12:30

No age limit

No registration

DanceAbility: inclusive dance performance (festival stage)

13:30-14:00

No age limit

No registration

Hypnotica: interactive multimedia show (festival stage)

14:30-18:00

No age limit

No registration

Avangard Chamber Orchestra and Cosplay Club: Back to the Future concert (festival stage)

19:00-19:30

No age limit

No registration

Debug and Azad Badalov: Digital sound" audio-visual performance (festival stage)

19:45-20:00

No age limit

No registration

Admission to the events is free For registration, please visit iTicket.

For more information, contact: 050 246 92 92

The project is supported by a number of partners including Baku Boulevard Administration, iTicket platform, AzeRobot, ASAN radio, Wonderland, Kinderland, "Avangard" Chamber Orchestra, Aquatic Water Sports Palace, ENTESK, and Cosplay Club.