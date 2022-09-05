UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diplomacy credits ethnic tolerance in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diplomacy Hedva Ser expressed appreciation for tolerance and tradition of peaceful coexistence of different religions and ethnic groups in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during her meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on September 3.

During the meeting, Bayramov noted with satisfaction the activities of Hedva Ser for peace in the world and the numerous projects implemented in this regard. He expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for her attention towards the "Youth Art Camp" project implemented in Shusha by Azerbaijan and Andorra's National Commissions for UNESCO and Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Emphasizing the importance of Shusha city to Azerbaijan, the minister informed his interlocutor of the reconstruction works being carried out in the city after its liberation, as well as internationally important events held in Shusha.

Further, he talked about a policy of aggression that the country had faced since the first days of its independence, the liberation of its territories from the occupation in 2020 as a result of the 44-Day Patriotic war, as well as intensive activities and efforts to normalize relations on the basis of international law and ensure peace.

In her turn, the goodwill ambassador expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome. She noted with satisfaction that she's carrying out her third visit to Azerbaijan this year. Speaking about the "Road to peace" project, she noted with gratitude Azerbaijan's support for the project and emphasized that in this regard a peace monument authored by her was raised in 2015 in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Additionally, information on the work done by Azerbaijan in the direction of the development of the humanitarian sector, including science, education, and culture, as well as the opinions on the allocation of educational grants to students of developing countries and of humanitarian aid to these countries was exchanged.

Following the meeting, Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the meeting on Twitter.

“Was pleased to meet UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diplomacy Hedva Ser. We had an interesting exchange on the importance of cultural diplomacy in foreign policy. Wishing Hedva Ser all the best in her activity to achieve peace between peoples & understanding between nations,” he wrote.