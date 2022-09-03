State Opera & Ballet Theater to open new season

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will open its new 114th theater season on September 18, Azernews reports.

The theater will please the audience with Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Leyli and Majnun".

"Leyli and Majnun" is the first opera not only in Azerbaijan but also in the entire Muslim East.

The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in the musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European musical forms, resembling a dialogue between two musical cultures of East and West.

"Leyli and Majnun" is a tragic love story, in which the male character Majnun (literally meaning "crazy" in Arabic) goes mad because he cannot be with his beloved Leyli.

The director of the opera is Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

The opera will be presented under the baton of well-known conductor Sevil Hajiyeva.