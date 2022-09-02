National dance crew stuns audience in Switzerland

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Assembly of the Friends of Azerbaijan (AFAZ) has successfully represented the country at the Festival of National Costumes and Dances in Basel, Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Cultural associations of Azerbaijan, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, and other countries took part in the festival.

The Rhythm dance crew mesmerized the audience with compositions "Yalli", "Sari Galin", "Odlar Yurdu and others, which aroused great public interest.

The festival organizers praised these performances and expressed their deep gratitude to the Rhythm dance crew.