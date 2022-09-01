Baku to host Days of Polish Cinema

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host the Days of Polish Cinema in September, Azernews reports.

The film screenings are organized by the Azerbaijani Union of Cinematographers in partnership with the Polish Wisla Film Festival.

The audience will be presented with new films, and laureates of international film festivals.

The list of films includes "The Balcony" ( Sept 6), "Boze Cialo" (Sept 13), "Antybohater" (Sept 20), and "Leave No Traces" (Sept 27).

The Polish Wisla Film Festival brings the best of Polish cinema to Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Belarus, Croatia, Serbia, Turkey, and other countries as part of the world tour.

The festival was held for the first time in 2008 at the Moscow Khudozhestvenny cinema. Today the festival covers over 30 cities in eight countries.

The festival program traditionally includes the best feature films, documentaries, as well as films by students and graduates of the leading Polish film schools.