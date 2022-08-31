Baku, Istanbul to stage theatrical & dance production

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku will present a new theatrical and dance production on October 29-31, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The production "Epic of Brotherhood" is an epic work of art with a magnificent historical narrative, staged by over 100 Turkish and Azerbaijani dancers and theater actors. It consists of two acts and 12 scenes.

The main goal of the project is to acquaint the international public with the rich cultural heritage and history of fraternal Azerbaijan and Turkiye through art.

After Baku, "Epic of Brotherhood" will be staged at the Ganja State Philharmonic on November 2-3.

The production will be staged in Azerbaijan with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Baku branch of the Yunus Emre Institute.

Since 2021, "Epic of Brotherhood" has been successfully demonstrated across Turkiye. In 2022, Azerbaijan will become the first country on the world tour.

After Azerbaijan, a project produced by Alagoz Kultur Sanat Center under the artistic direction of Serhat Turak and organized by Umya Az LLC will be showcased in Germany, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, and other countries until the end of 2023.