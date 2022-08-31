Unique art project starts in Shusha

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO in partnership with the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry and the National Commission of Andorra for UNESCO has launched a joint project "Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku", Azernews reports.

Speaking about the project, Second Secretary of Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO Emil Ahmadov said that its main goal is to promote popular culture and historical monuments.

Emil Ahmadov also touched upon the issue of Azerbaijan's liberated territories. He recalled that hundreds of national historical monuments were destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation.

Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova said that she participated in the project of the same name in Andorra last year.

She emphasized that ArtCamp is a wonderful opportunity for the exchange of cultures. This project is very important for promoting Azerbaijan in the world.

Asmar Narimanbayova pointed out that the project participants have already witnessed the consequences of the Armenian occupation.

Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku provides a great opportunity for artists to visit historical monuments in Azerbaijan.

Its main objective is to create a showcase of artworks for guest artists and to promote the fundamental values embraced by UNESCO, including the sustainability of peace and the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expression. In addition to Shusha and Baku, trips are also planned to Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts.

Some 16 young artists were selected by the jury from among the candidates submitted by the national commissions for UNESCO in foreign countries and were involved in the Youth ArtCamp Shusha and Baku projects.

A catalog of paintings by young artists will also be prepared within the project. Their artworks will be showcased in Azerbaijan and other countries.