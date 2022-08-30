Azerbaijan awards popular Uzbek singer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded the honorary title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan to Uzbek singer Nasiba Abdullayeva, Azernews reports.

The singer was awarded for her merits to the strengthening of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Nasiba Abdullayeva is a Soviet and Uzbek pop singer, People's Artist of Uzbekistan (1993). She has performed songs in Uzbek, Azerbaijani, Tajik, Russian and other languages.

In 1980, Nasiba was invited as a soloist to the newly organized vocal-instrumental ensemble "Samarkand". In the same year, she released two albums with songs performed by her – "Bari Gal" and "Samarkand".

After graduation from the Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture (1989), Nasiba Abdullayeva started working at the Uzbek State Philharmonic. In 1990, she released her first solo album "Ayriliq (Separation)".

Since 2004, she has been teaching a course at the State Conservatory at the Department of Variety Performing Arts.