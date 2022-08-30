Russian mezzo-soprano awarded Sharaf Order

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani culture minister has presented Sharaf (Honor) Order to Russian mezzo-soprano Tamara Sinyavskaya, Azernews reports.

On July 5, 2018, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed awarding People's Artist of the USSR and prominent opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya the Sharaf Order for her long-term and fruitful activities aimed at strengthening the Russian-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

During the awarding ceremony, the culture minister wished her the best of health and success in her future activities.

Tamara Sinyavskaya, spouse of Muslum Magomayev, Azerbaijan's legendary singer, expressed her deep gratitude to the president for his great attention and high appreciation of her activities.

Sinyavskaya is a laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize (1980), People's Artist of the USSR (1982), and People's Artist of Azerbaijan (2002).

The Russian opera singer has performed many solo concerts in the largest concert halls around the world, including the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Russia, and the Royal Concertgebouw in the Netherlands.

The singer's concert repertoire includes opera arias, romances, and the most complex works by Sergei Prokofyev, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Tamara Sinyavskaya also performed in a duet with Muslim Magomayev. Their heart-touching love story inspired filmmakers to produce a TV series about one of the most popular celebrity couples of the past.

In 2020, the TV series, titled "Magomayev" premiered on Russian Channel One, rekindled the interest of the audience.

The TV series narrates the love story of Muslim Magomayev and opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya.

All the events in the film are taking place in the late 1960s early 1970s. The shooting took place in Moscow and Baku.

The main roles in the TV series were played by Milosh Bikovich and Irina Antonenko. The film cast also included Ksenia Babkina, Svetlana Ustinova, Maria Shalayeva, Nikita Tarasov, Alena Ivchenko, Maxim Lagashkin, and others.

The TV series was directed by Dmitry Tyurin and Roman Prigunov, scriptwriters-Daria Vorotintseva and Nina Shulika.

Media companies Mediaslovo and Amedia Production shot the series.