Modern Talking star to perform in Baku [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

German pop singer Thomas Anders will perform at the Disco Night festival in Baku, Azernews reports.

In anticipation of his performance, the former Modern Talking star recorded a video message to Baku fans.

"Salam Baku! Hello, my dear friends! I am very very happy that I have a chance to come to Baku. On September 2, I am at the Sea Breeze and I hope that you have time to see me there," said the singer adding that he'll perform Modern Talking hits at the festival.

Bernd Weidung, alias Thomas Anders, is a German singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as the lead vocalist of the pop duo Modern Talking.

The open-air festival will take place at Sea Breeze Resort on September 2.

Sea Breeze Disco Night will feature Thomas Anders, Joy, Secret Service, Pupo, Boney M, Arabesque, and many others.

In 2019, Thomas Anders performed his most popular songs and hits in the concert program "Thomas Anders-The Gentleman of Music" at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The atmosphere at the concert was astonishing. The performance of the German singer was warmly received by listeners and triggered a storm of applauses.