Culture Ministry to launch Shusha creativity workshop

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Backed by the Shusha State Reserve, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry will launch a new project "Shusha creativity workshop", Azernews reports. The project will be presented on August 26-28.

As part of the project, art figures from Azerbaijan and brotherly Turkiye will visit Shusha in order to familiarize themselves with the city's historical and cultural sites, including Bulbul House-Museum, Shusha Castle, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum Mausoleum Complex, statues to Azerbaijan's outstanding cultural and art figures destroyed as a result of the Armenian vandalism as well as the Jidir Duzu (Plain).

The project aims to raise awareness of international and local communities about the Armenian vandalism committed in Azerbaijani territories through the art works of people working in the creative industry.

The artworks created under the impressions of the visit will be showcased in Baku in the future.

Hundreds of cultural institutions were destroyed as a result of the Armenian aggression.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27, 2020.

The 44-day-long war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.