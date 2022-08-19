Baku IFF announces acceptance of short films for festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 13th Baku International Short Films Festival invites local and foreign filmmakers to join the festival, Azernews reports, citing the festival's website.

Presented films must be produced in 2021-2022 and not exceed 30 minutes.

Films sent to the festival will be selected by the Selection Committee and included in the competition. Applications can be submitted until September 10.

In order to submit a film to the festival, you need to register on the Filmfreeway platform.

The 13th Baku International Short Films Festival is scheduled for November 11-15.

The official program will be announced on October 20.

Founded in 2004, the festival accepts over 2,000 films from different countries. Among them, there are films that have won rewards and success at Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals, and the Oscars.

The Baku IFF reflects the growing interest in short films, which are considered the foundations of cinematography in Azerbaijan as well as the encouragement and support of young cinematographers.

The festival, aiming to expand its audience each year, is the largest local film event that brings young cinematographers together.

In 2021, around 3,217 short films from 72 countries applied for participation in the festival.

Only 26 films out of 82 were submitted to the national competition program.

Some 30 films from 18 countries have been included in the international competition program.

The festival's main award is a Gold Pomegranate statuette made by young sculptors.