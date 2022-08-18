Azerbaijan attends congress of Hun & Turkic nations in Hungary to showcase own rich culture

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan participated in the international kurultai (congress) of the Hun and Turkic nations held in Hungarian Bigac, Azernews reports.

The 7th international kurultai (congress) brought together delegations from 20 nations that showcased their richest cultural and historical heritage, who have lived in historical Turan stretching over the vast territories.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva sent a congratulatory letter to the congress.

In her message, Gunay Afandiyeva expressed her confidence that every Turk participating in the kurultai feels great pride in being a successor and part of our thousand-year-old culture. She stressed the importance of promoting the Turkic culture and spiritual values??in the European space.

Gunay Afandiyeva congratulated the head of the Magyar Turan, Andras Biro, and all those who contributed to the organization of the Hunno-Turkic kurultai, which is extremely important for strengthening unity and equality between the Turkic peoples.

The president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation emphasized that holding such interesting events in cities, like Bursa and Shusha, Turkestan and Osh, Samarkand and Merv, are of great importance.

"As Turks, we will once again remember our glorious past, take a look at our present, draw strength and move hand in hand towards a bright future," she said.

Notably, International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation acted as a co-organizer of the 7th kurultai of the Hun and Turkic nations.

Honored Artists Nuria Huseynova, Gochag Asgarov, Kamran Karimov, as well as talented musicians Arslan Novrasli (tar), Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha) and Odlar Yurdu dance ensemble took part in the kurultai within the framework of cooperation between the foundation and the Azerbaijani embassy in Hungary.

The performances of the artists, reflecting the rich music of the Turkic world, were met with great interest and were accompanied by thunderous applauses.

Earlier, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover, Former Prime Minister of Turkiye Binali Yildirim, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijan Parliament Ali Huseynli, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, and many others attended the event.

The Kurultai International Festival is held every two years. This year Kurultai turned 14 years old. As in previous years, this time a huge nomadic camp made up of over 100 yurts was also constructed. This is a grandiose event that includes theatrical show programs, musical performances, archaeological and anthropological exhibitions, and a fair of artisans.

The main purpose of the event is to unite representatives of the Turkic world and demonstrate samples of their national culture.

The Hungarian Turan Foundation provides organizational support to the conduct of the congresses.