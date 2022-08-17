Shahin Novrasli shines at Jazzbuhne festival in Austria

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli has thrilled music lovers at the Jazzbuhne festival in Leh, Austria, Azernews reports.

The acclaimed jazz musician shared the same stage with such renowned musicians as Jim Cammack (bass) and Josselin Hazar (drums).

The concert was also remembered for the spectacular debut performance of Shahin Novrasli's son Mirsamad Novrasli. The audience greeted the musicians with a storm of applause.

After the concert, Shahin Novrasli shared his thoughts about the concert on social networks.

"It was a great pleasure to make an opening of Jazzbuhne Festival in a beautiful Lech, Austria, sharing the stage with amazing musicians Jim Cammack and Josselin Hazard, also there was a debut performance of my son Mirsamad Novrasli," reads his Facebook post.

In his music, Shahin Novrasli brilliantly synthesizes the traditions of the West and the East. His music is based on jazz mugham, European classical music, and some elements of blues and folk music.

Shahin Novrasli has released around ten music albums, including "Emanation". The music album entered the list of the best jazz albums in 2017.

His first big concert took place when he was only 11 years old at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, where he played with the State Symphony Orchestra.

Since his 20, Novrasli has been successfully touring Europe and Asia.

The acclaimed musician has performed on some of the most prestigious world stages such as London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Montreux Jazz Festival, Black Jazz Festival, Mezhdunarodni Piano Festival, and numerous festivals throughout the United States.



