TV series about Muslim Magomayev to be aired in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Russia's Channel One will once again air the eight-episode film about Azerbaijan's prominent singer Muslim Magomayev, Azernews reports. The first episode will be aired on August 15.

The film premiered on Russian Channel One in 2020 and rekindled the interest of the audience.

The film titled "Magomayev" tells the beautiful love story of Muslim Magomayev and opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya. All the events in the film are taking place in the late 1960s early 1970s. The shooting took place in Moscow and Baku.

The main roles in the TV series were played by Milosh Bikovich and Irina Antonenko. The film cast also included Ksenia Babkina, Svetlana Ustinova, Maria Shalayeva, Nikita Tarasov, Alena Ivchenko, Maxim Lagashkin, and others.

The film was directed by Dmitry Tyurin and Roman Prigunov, scriptwriters - Daria Vorotintseva and Nina Shulika. It was shot by the media companies Mediaslovo and Amedia Production.

Famous for his beautiful voice, Muslim Magomayev made a great contribution to Azerbaijani music. His creative activities occupy a special place in the country’s music history.

The idol of millions became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocal skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theatre in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of bel canto (beautiful singing) – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing but also affected his inner world.

At the age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks, and music for theatre performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.