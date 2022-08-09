World-famous opera stars to perform in Israel

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera stars Yusif Eyvazov, Anna Netrebko will perform in Israel, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place at Heichal HaTarbut (Culture Palace) in Tel Aviv on October 1.

The opera singers will be accompanied by Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra under the baton of renowned conductor Marco Boemi.

The concert will feature the most famous works by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Ruggiero Leoncavallo, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff as well as Neapolitan songs beloved by the audience.

Earlier, the opera stars performed at a concert with the world-famous Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The musical evening was held at Andrea Bocelli's villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

In the end of July, Yusif Eyvazov, Anna Netrevko also thrilled the audience at Thurn und Taxis Schlossfestspiele Festival in Regensburg, Germany.

They were accompanied by a symphony orchestra under the baton of the Italian conductor Michelangelo Mazza.

The opera singer performed arias from famous operas. Their performance received a storm of applause.

Renowned for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses.

His name is included in "The Best Tenors of the World" book.

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by Musical America journal as "a genuine superstar of XXI century" and was named Musician of the Year in 2008.

The Russian opera soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.