CultRural Festival boosts Azerbaijani-Bulgarian cultural partnership [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Azerbaijani CultRural Festival 2022 brought together representatives of creative businesses, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event was organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) in partnership with the Plovdiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) within the project "Create. Industry! Bridging Culture and Creativity of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan" that connected representatives of creative businesses from Bulgaria and Azerbaijan in the fields of handicrafts, design, and fashion, as well as visual and performing arts.

The event started with the welcoming speeches by Deputy Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan Fabian Zittlau, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov, Deputy Head of Mission of German Embassy in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz, and co-founder of the Handicraft Baku Jala Najafova.

In their remarks, they stressed the importance of the project in developing synergies between Bulgarian and Azerbaijani creative businesses and establishing new business relations.

Some 1,000 representatives visited this whole-day festival. Around 8 Bulgarian and 59 Azerbaijani creative businesses had great opportunities to present their companies and showcase their hand-made products to Azerbaijani and European counterparts and institutions.

Speaking about CultRural Festival, Rozitsa Binkova-Bineeva, an employee of the only open-air ethnographic museum in Bulgaria told Trend Life that the project contributes to the expansion of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

At the festival, the Bulgarian Open-Air Ethnographic Museum showcased samples of traditional crafts.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani artist Sayali Mammadova delighted the festival visitors with eco-bags, hairpins, jewelry, postcards, etc under the brand "Ecofrons" co-founded in 2020 with talented artist Orkhan Garayev. The festival aroused great public interest.