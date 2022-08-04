Culture Ministry highlights development of creative industries

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov met Farrux Aliyev, one of the winners of the Yuksalish (Rise) competition held last year, Azernews reports, citing the ministry's website.

The meeting covered the work to be done for the development of creative industries within the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by presidential order.

Anar Karimov and Farrux Aliyev touched upon the Culture Ministry's innovation strategy aimed at making the ministry's activities more progressive.

The sides also exchanged views on the competition's mentoring program and discussed joint projects to be implemented in the future within the program.

They stressed the contribution of the meetings aimed at supporting the competition winners.

In conclusion, both sides expressed their interest in further partnership despite the end of the mentoring program.

The competition Yuksalish was launched by the July 26, 2019, presidential decree to identify and support promising leaders with high intellectual potential and managerial qualities, as well as introduce modern approaches to managerial mechanisms.

The project aims at creating a pool of specialists for the country.