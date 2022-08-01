Azerbaijan to celebrate National Cinema Day

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The film industry in Azerbaijan has witnessed significant transformations.

The local films continue to attract the wide attention of moviegoers and cinema experts.

Multiple films produced in the country have been awarded at major film festivals, which indicates the growing acceptance of the local films at the international level.

The first public screening was held in Baku on August 2, 1898.

Considering this historical event, August 2 was declared as the National Cinema Day in Azerbaijan by decree of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

In 2022, National Cinema Day will be celebrated with a number of large-scale events.

AzerbaijanFilm Studio will organize an event called "Cinema Day of Azerbaijan" on August 1.

The film studio's logo and website will be presented as well, Azernews reports, citing Azartac.

At the same time, AzerbaijanFilm Studio will announce the results of a script competition dedicated to the Karabakh region.

The competition, timed to the film studio's centenary, is to support creative people working in the field of cinematography as well as to attract new creative forces to the film industry.

In addition, AzerbaijanFilm will inform the public about the upcoming 100th-anniversary event plan.

The exhibition will be opened on August 2 to mark National Cinema Day. The exposition will showcase the old and modern equipment and techniques used in the filming process.

The Azerbaijani Union of Cinematographers is also getting ready for a grand celebration. The National Film Award will be presented on August 2.

Recall that this year's National Cinema Award will be awarded to People's Artist Rafig Nasirov, who celebrates his 75th anniversary.

The Union of Cinematographers will traditionally present its film awards in three categories to their owners on National Cinema Day. The list of winners includes Ilkin Yusif, Rashid Aghamaliyev, and Intigam Hajili.

Meanwhile, the winners of "I am a woman" short film script competition will be announced on August 1.