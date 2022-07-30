Culture Minister receives acclaimed film director

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Kazakh-Russian film director Timur Bekmambetov have discussed prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on the development of the national film industry.

They agreed on the implementation of joint projects, including the creation of an animation film school in Azerbaijan.

As part of his visit to Baku, Timur Bekmambetov also met with creative youth.

Timur Bekmambetov is a Russian-Kazakh film director, producer, screenwriter, and tech entrepreneur.

He is best known for the fantasy epic Night Watch (2004) and action thriller Wanted (2008), as well as for pioneering Screenlife films: Unfriended (2015), Search (2018), and Profile (2021).

Timur Bekmambetov founded Baselevs, a production company that earned a spot among the 2021 World’s 10 Most Innovative Companies in Video, according to Fast Company.