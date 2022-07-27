National Highland Festival awaits to welcome curious visitors

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Second National Highland Festival is coming soon to delight its visitors with Azerbaijan's rich heritage.

The festival preparations are in full swing. The long-awaited event will take place in Goygol on July 29-31.

The main goal of the National Festival is to showcase Azerbaijan's rich and centuries-old cultural heritage, the country's pasture, and ethnic culture and reveal the tourism potential of the area. Let's have a look at what awaits the festival guests.

Breathtaking venue

Blessed with fresh air and breathtaking landscapes, Khan pasture is an ideal venue to explore Goygol's beautiful nature.

The Culture Ministry has chosen Khan pasture in Hajikand as a venue this year, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry's website. Undoubtedly, this picturesque highland will leave no one indifferent.

First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev has visited Khan pasture at the threshold of the 2nd National Highland

The deputy minister got acquainted with the organizational issues, the establishment of cultural corners, the festival program, and logistical issues.

He also met with the project manager of Javad Khan Historical and Cultural Fund Muzadil Hasanov, members of the organizing committee, and volunteers.

The deputy culture minister stressed that the involvement of the young people in the festival is important in terms of making culture accessible to young people.

Active participation of Azerbaijani youth in cultural processes is one of the strategic goals of the Ministry of Culture.

Furthermore, Elnur Aliyev gave instructions on the festival preparations including the project Yurd initiated by the Culture Ministry.

Exciting entertainment

About 300 guests from 22 foreign countries are expected to attend the 2nd National Highland Festival to be held at the initiative of Javad Khan Historical and Cultural Foundation.

Thousands of tourists from other countries traditionally take part in the festival to enjoy the fantastic show with the participation of ashugs, national dances, old folk games, and other entertainments.

Thematic corners like "Highland market", "Jidir square", "Craftsman's corner", "Dede Gorgud hearth", and others will operate as part of the festival.

More than 70,000 visitors are expected to attend the 2nd National Highland Festival.

The State Musical Theater, the Pantomime Theater, Shusha State Musical Drama Theater, Baku State Circus, Ganja State Drama Theater, folk music bands from the country's regions, and many others will please the guests of the festival.

During three days, the festival visitors will also enjoy performances of ethnic music ensembles invited from foreign countries.